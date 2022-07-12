×

‘I can’t wait to play rugby again’

Young Kruisfontein flank remains upbeat despite suffering neck injury in quarterfinal against Gardens

By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 July 2022

Kruisfontein United rugby player Devon Bosman is itching to get back on the field after suffering a neck injury in a quarterfinal match against Gardens Rugby Club on Saturday.

Before doctors undertook a lengthy operation on the young flank forward at Livingstone Hospital on Monday, Bosman, 18, told the club’s president, Calvin Zietsman, about his desire to feel the oval ball in his hands again. ..

