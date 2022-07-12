‘I can’t wait to play rugby again’
Young Kruisfontein flank remains upbeat despite suffering neck injury in quarterfinal against Gardens
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 12 July 2022
Kruisfontein United rugby player Devon Bosman is itching to get back on the field after suffering a neck injury in a quarterfinal match against Gardens Rugby Club on Saturday.
Before doctors undertook a lengthy operation on the young flank forward at Livingstone Hospital on Monday, Bosman, 18, told the club’s president, Calvin Zietsman, about his desire to feel the oval ball in his hands again. ..
‘I can’t wait to play rugby again’
Young Kruisfontein flank remains upbeat despite suffering neck injury in quarterfinal against Gardens
Kruisfontein United rugby player Devon Bosman is itching to get back on the field after suffering a neck injury in a quarterfinal match against Gardens Rugby Club on Saturday.
Before doctors undertook a lengthy operation on the young flank forward at Livingstone Hospital on Monday, Bosman, 18, told the club’s president, Calvin Zietsman, about his desire to feel the oval ball in his hands again. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics