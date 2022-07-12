And that’s a wrap from the Knysna Oyster Fest
Residents shared mixed feelings on their experiences at the Knysna Oyster Festival, which came to an end on Sunday, but businesses are revelling in the revenue.
The festival added a welcome boost to the Garden Route economy after two semi-virtual spinoffs of the annual sports and oyster fest over the two previous years...
And that’s a wrap from the Knysna Oyster Fest
Garden Route reporter
Residents shared mixed feelings on their experiences at the Knysna Oyster Festival, which came to an end on Sunday, but businesses are revelling in the revenue.
The festival added a welcome boost to the Garden Route economy after two semi-virtual spinoffs of the annual sports and oyster fest over the two previous years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics