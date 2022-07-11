×

WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media after 3 weeks of load-shedding

By TIMESLIVE - 11 July 2022

The power utility is briefing the media while the latest round of load-shedding continues into day 22 on Monday.

On Sunday Eskom said power cuts would continue this week, at stages 2, 3 and 4.

TimesLIVE

