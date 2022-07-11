The power utility is briefing the media while the latest round of load-shedding continues into day 22 on Monday.
On Sunday Eskom said power cuts would continue this week, at stages 2, 3 and 4.
WATCH LIVE | Eskom briefs media after 3 weeks of load-shedding
