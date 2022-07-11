State to oppose bail for man accused of girlfriend’s murder
By Devon Koen - 11 July 2022
The state will oppose the bail application of a 55-year-old Gqeberha man arrested in connection with his girlfriend’s murder after suicide was ruled out.
The prosecution says the murder of Andiswa Mpiyana, 39, allegedly at the hands of Malibongwe Dwabayo, was premeditated...
