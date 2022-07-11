×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

State to oppose bail for man accused of girlfriend’s murder

Premium
By Devon Koen - 11 July 2022

The state will oppose the bail application of a 55-year-old Gqeberha man arrested in connection with his girlfriend’s murder after suicide was ruled out.

The prosecution says the murder of Andiswa Mpiyana, 39, allegedly at the hands of Malibongwe Dwabayo, was premeditated...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read