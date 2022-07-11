×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ramaphosa urges swift action after tavern massacres

11 July 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for tavern killers in Soweto and in Pietermaritzburg to be brought to book. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for tavern killers in Soweto and in Pietermaritzburg to be brought to book. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Security agencies and communities must work together to urgently bring to book the perpetrators of two tavern massacres over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the 15 people shot dead in a Soweto tavern on Sunday morning and four people murdered in a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday night.

He also wished the injured survivors a speedy recovery.

“As a nation, we cannot allow violent criminals to terrorise us in this way, regardless of where such incidents may occur.”

He said the government, citizens and structures of civil society must work together to improve social and economic conditions in communities, reduce violent crime and stamp out the illicit circulation of firearms.

“Every single violent death is unacceptable and worrying, and killings on the scale we have seen in Soweto, Pietermaritzburg and previously Khayelitsha must spur us into a collective effort to build communities and make SA an unsafe place for criminals.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read