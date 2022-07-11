×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Police seek help in identifying murder victim

By Herald Reporter - 11 July 2022
The victim is a coloured man about 30 years old
BODY FOUND: The victim is a coloured man about 30 years old
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Bethelsdorp detectives have called on the community to assist in tracing the next of kin of an unidentified man found murdered on July 8.

At about 5.55pm on that day, police responded to a report about a body found in bushes behind Arrowgrass Street in Extension 32 in Bethelsdorp.

The body was that of a coloured man, aged about 30.

He had been shot in the head.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or has any information relating to his death, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ralton Tarentaal on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

Callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read