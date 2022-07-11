Bethelsdorp detectives have called on the community to assist in tracing the next of kin of an unidentified man found murdered on July 8.
At about 5.55pm on that day, police responded to a report about a body found in bushes behind Arrowgrass Street in Extension 32 in Bethelsdorp.
The body was that of a coloured man, aged about 30.
He had been shot in the head.
Police are investigating a case of murder.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the man, or has any information relating to his death, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ralton Tarentaal on 082-442-1633, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police seek help in identifying murder victim
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
