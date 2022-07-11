Nelson Mandela Bay cops seize 100 illegal guns
Illicit firearms — a big driver of the high murder rate — confiscated in past six weeks
By Riaan Marais - 11 July 2022
Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have seized 100 illegal firearms in six weeks and have recorded a steady decline in the incidence of violent crime in some of the city’s most dangerous suburbs.
However, the huge number of illicit weapons still on the streets, and their role in driving an increase in the metro’s overall murder rate, remain a big concern. ..
