HeraldLIVE
More than 200 arrested in Garden Route crime blitz
Garden Route reporter
More than 200 suspects have been arrested in crime-fighting initiatives in and around the Garden Route this past week.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said 256 people were arrested on various charges.
In the most recent incident in Conville, George, on Sunday evening, four suspects were arrested — one on a charge of murder, and three for the possession of dangerous weapons.
The strategic deployment of the cluster crime combating team (ECCCT) and rural flying squad around the Southern Cape led inspections at drug outlets, second-hand goods dealers, vehicle check points, liquor establishments and patrols in crime-infested areas.
On Thursday, efforts to curb the damage to essential infrastructure took police at a business premises in the Knysna industrial area.
“Members attached to the Knysna police proceeded with a search of the premises and found 30kg of copper on site.
“Preliminary investigations show that the recovered copper belongs to the local municipality,” Spies said.
Spies said the suspect was yet to be arrested.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday last week, police responded to information about drug activities taking place at a house at Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu, George.
“Upon searching the premises the team found 100 mandrax tablets, 10g of tik, and one round of ammunition.”
Spies said the police confiscated the illicit items and arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 32, on charges of possession of drugs as well as the unlawful possession of ammunition.
Spies said the rural flying squad members also conducted patrols along the N9 when they spotted a suspicious Mazda sedan at the foot of the Outeniqua Pass just outside George.
“The members proceeded with a search of the vehicle and found 40 mandrax tablets which subsequently led to the arrest of the two occupants of the vehicle.”
The suspects, aged 40 and 44, both face a charge of possession of drugs.
Garden Route SAPS district commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana commended those deployed for their vigilance and commitment to rid communities from the scourge of drugs, as well as items which threatened the safety of the public.
“These operations are in line with policing priorities to ensure that the public are, and feel, safe,” Modishana said.
All those arrested will appear in court during the course of the week.
HeraldLIVE
