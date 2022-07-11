×

News

Meet the four-legged friends behind local author’s new book

Gqeberha's Jennifer Lindridge based story on her 11 rescue dogs

Premium
11 July 2022
Zamandulo Malonde
News reporter

While still revelling in the success of her debut children’s book, The Fuzz-Fuzz, Gqeberha author and animal lover Jennifer Lindridge’s second book, Eleven Dogs Live With Me, is already flying off the shelves.

The book, inspired by Lindridge’s 11 rescue dogs, came to her in the form of a poem and before she knew it, she had struck her second publishing deal with Penguin Random House SA...

