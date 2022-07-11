Meet the four-legged friends behind local author’s new book
Gqeberha's Jennifer Lindridge based story on her 11 rescue dogs
While still revelling in the success of her debut children’s book, The Fuzz-Fuzz, Gqeberha author and animal lover Jennifer Lindridge’s second book, Eleven Dogs Live With Me, is already flying off the shelves.
The book, inspired by Lindridge’s 11 rescue dogs, came to her in the form of a poem and before she knew it, she had struck her second publishing deal with Penguin Random House SA...
News reporter
