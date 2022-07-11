Light aircraft crash in Worcester being probed
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 July 2022
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating a light aircraft crash which occurred in Worcester in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the aviation authority, Sisa Majola, said two people had departed from the Worcester aerodrome on a planned flight back to the same landing zone...
Light aircraft crash in Worcester being probed
The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating a light aircraft crash which occurred in Worcester in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for the aviation authority, Sisa Majola, said two people had departed from the Worcester aerodrome on a planned flight back to the same landing zone...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
World