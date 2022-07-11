×

News

Light aircraft crash in Worcester being probed

By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 July 2022

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) is investigating a light aircraft crash which occurred in Worcester in the Western Cape on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for the aviation authority, Sisa Majola, said two people had departed from the Worcester aerodrome on a planned flight back to the same landing zone...

