A 51-year-old KwaNobuhle man is appearing in the Kariega magistrate court on Monday morning after allegedly choking his fiancée to death at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the couple had allegedly argued early on Sunday morning and become physical.
“It is alleged that at about 1.45am, Zukiswa Bikini, 49, was asleep at their house in 3rd Avenue in KwaNobuhle when her boyfriend arrived home.
“It is further alleged that the couple started arguing. The argument turned into a physical brawl,” she said.
“The suspect allegedly choked her to death.”
She said a case of murder had been opened after his arrest later that morning.
Another KwaNobuhle man is expected to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly killed his son at the weekend.
Naidu said the 64-year-old man and his 35-year-old son had argued at about 6.55pm on Saturday.
The man had allegedly gone to his bedroom, returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice, in the chest and left arm.
He was arrested on a charge of murder.
KwaNobuhle man in court after fiancée choked to death
