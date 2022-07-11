A KwaNobuhle father is expected to appear in court on Monday after he allegedly killed his son at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Saturday at about 6.55pm the 64-year-old man and his 35-year-old son were involved in an argument.
The man then went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice, in the chest and left arm.
“The victim ran out into the street and collapsed; he was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries,” she said.
“His second son, aged 39, assaulted him with a brick after hearing of the shooting.”
The father was arrested at the hospital after receiving treatment.
Naidu said a case of murder was under investigation, and the 9mm firearm was confiscated by police.
HeraldLIVE
KwaNobuhle father in court over son’s murder
Image: ISTOCK
