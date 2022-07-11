Kruisfontein rugby player, 18, suffers serious neck injury
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 11 July 2022
A young Kruisfontein United rugby player is waiting to learn the extent of his injuries after he suffered a blow to his neck while tackling a player during an Eastern Province Rugby U20 game at the weekend.
The game came to a standstill during the close encounter at the Kruisfontein Sports Complex on Saturday when it was suspected Devon Bosman, 18, had suffered a break to his neck...
Kruisfontein rugby player, 18, suffers serious neck injury
A young Kruisfontein United rugby player is waiting to learn the extent of his injuries after he suffered a blow to his neck while tackling a player during an Eastern Province Rugby U20 game at the weekend.
The game came to a standstill during the close encounter at the Kruisfontein Sports Complex on Saturday when it was suspected Devon Bosman, 18, had suffered a break to his neck...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World