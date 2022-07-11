Gqeberha vet grabs bronze at World Masters Athletics in Finland
To Gqeberha pet owners, he is the beloved veterinarian who takes care of their furry friends, but in the world of athletics, Dr Mark Pellissier is a force to be reckoned with, and he has proven this by bringing home a bronze medal from the World Masters Athletic Championships.
Pellissier, 48, walked his season best time of 51 minutes and 26 seconds to secure a podium finish in the 10km race walk for men aged 45 to 50, in Tampere, Finland, last week...
