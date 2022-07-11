The bodies of an unidentified couple were discovered in the bushes along the N2 freeway near Greenbushes on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was suspected the couple had been murdered.
Their bodies were in the early stages of decomposition.
Kabega Park detectives have since appealed to the community to assist in tracing their next of kin.
Janse van Rensburg said police were alerted to the scene at about 9am by a passerby.
“On arrival, an unknown male was found sitting in front of a tree with his neck tied to the tree.
“A second body, a female, was found about 5m away.
“She was lying face down on the ground,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The two are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 35.
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Police are investigating two cases of murder.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased or has any information relating to their deaths, is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Rio Kriel on 041-397-6867, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Couple found murdered in Greenbushes
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF
The bodies of an unidentified couple were discovered in the bushes along the N2 freeway near Greenbushes on Monday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it was suspected the couple had been murdered.
Their bodies were in the early stages of decomposition.
Kabega Park detectives have since appealed to the community to assist in tracing their next of kin.
Janse van Rensburg said police were alerted to the scene at about 9am by a passerby.
“On arrival, an unknown male was found sitting in front of a tree with his neck tied to the tree.
“A second body, a female, was found about 5m away.
“She was lying face down on the ground,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The two are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 35.
A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
Police are investigating two cases of murder.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the deceased or has any information relating to their deaths, is asked to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Rio Kriel on 041-397-6867, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or by going to their nearest police station.
Callers may remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
World