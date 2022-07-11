An attempted robbery went horribly wrong for two suspects when one of them died after being shot in the eye by his accomplice on Sunday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a 34-year-old Ikamvelihle resident was walking home at about 8.30pm when he was approached by two armed men.
“Fearing that they were going to rob him, he attempted to flee from them.
“The suspects chased him, and after they hit him in the face with one of their firearms (pistol-whipped), he fled into a nearby shack.”
He said one of the suspects followed the man into the shack while the other opened fire on the shack from the outside.
“[He] fatally shot and killed the suspect in the shack when one of the bullets hit him in the eye and killed him.
“The suspect outside, realising that he had shot and killed him, then grabbed his accomplice’s firearm and fled from the scene.”
The 34-year-old intended target walked away uninjured, apart from a slight wound as a result of being pistol-whipped.
The 39-year-old suspect who was killed could not be named as his next of kin had not been informed yet, Beetge said.
A murder docket was opened and is being investigated by Ikamvelihle police.
Anyone with information to assist the police can contact Detective Captain Debbie Steyn at 082-394-8369 or on 08600-10111.
Attempted robbery suspect dies after being shot in the eye by accomplice
