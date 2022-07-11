×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

137 spent cartridges found at scene of Soweto tavern massacre: Cele

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2022
Police minister Bheki Cele was joined by Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale at Nomzamo, where 15 people were killed in a tavern shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Police minister Bheki Cele was joined by Gauteng Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and deputy police minister Cassel Mathale at Nomzamo, where 15 people were killed in a tavern shooting in the early hours of Sunday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.

One hundred and thirty-seven empty cartridges were found at the scene of the massacre, he revealed after receiving a briefing from police in Orlando East.

During a community engagement on Monday, Cele heard the concerns about crime in the area from members of the community of Nomzamo, Diepkloof and Orlando.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read