Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.
One hundred and thirty-seven empty cartridges were found at the scene of the massacre, he revealed after receiving a briefing from police in Orlando East.
During a community engagement on Monday, Cele heard the concerns about crime in the area from members of the community of Nomzamo, Diepkloof and Orlando.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
137 spent cartridges found at scene of Soweto tavern massacre: Cele
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Police minister Bheki Cele says an 11-member detective team is investigating the murders at a Soweto tavern.
One hundred and thirty-seven empty cartridges were found at the scene of the massacre, he revealed after receiving a briefing from police in Orlando East.
During a community engagement on Monday, Cele heard the concerns about crime in the area from members of the community of Nomzamo, Diepkloof and Orlando.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
World