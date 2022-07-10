×

News

WATCH | EFF and Operation Dudula members clash outside Soweto tavern massacre site

10 July 2022
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters and Operation Dudula clash outside the Soweto tavern where 15 people died after gunmen opened fire in the early hours of Sunday
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Police had to intervene in clashes between EFF and Operation Dudula members outside the tavern in Soweto where 15 people died in a shooting in the early hours of Sunday.

Police formed a shield to separate the two factions and used a loud hailer to calm the tensions apparently caused by both factions claiming to represent the community in Orlando east.

Operation Dudula first made an appearance in Soweto in June 2021 and since then Nhlanhla Lux has become the face of the organisation calling for the removal of illegal foreign nationals in SA and fighting for the economic development of townships.

In March the EFF accompanied Dobsonville resident Victor Ramerafe to open a case against Lux at the Dobsonville police station for allegedly ransacking his house and accusing him of dealing in drugs, pitting the two movements against each other.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

