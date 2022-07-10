×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Train derails in KZN injuring two

10 July 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A train has derailed in the KZN midlands
A train has derailed in the KZN midlands
Image: Midlands EMS

A train has derailed in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands leaving two people injured.

According to Midlands Emergency Medical Service the incident took place in Balgowan.

“Upon arrival by the first ambulance it was found that two patients had jumped out further up from the accident site.”

“More ambulances were dispatched to assist the injured. All officials are currently on the scene

“The exact cause of the accident is under investigation by local authorities.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read