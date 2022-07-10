Police launch manhunt for armed gang in Soweto tavern massacre

A gang of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered an Orlanda East tavern during the early hours of Sunday and allegedly opened fire on unsuspecting patrons.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects after the apparent random shooting incident at the tavern located in Nomzamo informal settlement in which 14 people died and nine were injured.
“It is reported that on Sunday at about 00:30, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside.
“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital.”
Sello said 14 cases of murder and nine of attempted murder had been opened.
Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has condemned the incident and urged detectives investigating the case “to pull out all stops in ensuring that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book”.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspects, is urged to report on the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.
