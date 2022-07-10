×

News

Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to be a 'random' act, say police

10 July 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Four people were killed and eight injured in an alleged random shooting in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police say the shooting at a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday night that claimed the lives of four people and left eight injured was a random act.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said patrons were having drinks at a tavern in Sweetwaters when two men opened fire on them at about 8:30pm.

“A vehicle arrived and parked outside the tavern. Two males jumped out of the vehicle, entered the tavern and fired random shots at the patrons.

“A total of 12 people were shot. Two people were declared dead at the scene and the other two died in hospital.

“Another eight people are still in hospital after they sustained injuries. The suspects fled the scene after the incident.”

Gwala said the victims are aged between 30 and 45.

“Charges of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation at Plessislaer SAPS. The docket has been transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit who will take over the investigation.”

TimesLIVE

