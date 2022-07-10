×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN taxi driver saves the day for pregnant passenger in labour

10 July 2022
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
A baby was delivered on the side of the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
A baby was delivered on the side of the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
Image: IPSS Medical rescue

A quick-thinking KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver summoned paramedics to the N2 highway when one of his passengers went into labour on Saturday.

The pregnant woman was travelling from Inanda to Mandeni when she went into distress.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a team was dispatched to assist the woman.

“IPSS Medical crews met the taxi on the side of the N2, and on assessing the passenger realised there was no time to transport the woman to hospital, and safely delivered her baby girl in the ambulance.

“The woman, her 10-year-old daughter and newborn daughter were all safely transported to a nearby facility in good health.”

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read