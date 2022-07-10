Boyfriend arrested after suicide ruled out in Humewood woman’s death

A Gqeberha man will appear in court on Monday charged with the murder of his girlfriend.
The arrest follows an intensive investigation by Humewood detectives after the body of 39-year-old Andiswa Mpiyane was discovered in the street by a passer-by last week.
At about 8am on July 3, a resident at a block of flats on the corners of Deare and Pearson Street in Humewood was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot when he saw the body of a woman lying on the ground.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the woman had sustained serious head injuries.
“At the time police opened an inquest docket pending further investigation.
“The woman was living with her boyfriend on the fourth floor of the building,” Naidu said.
Naidu said when the 55-year-old boyfriend was questioned, he initially told police that he had left the flat at about 4am and gone out for a drink.
He claimed Mpiyana had been asleep.
An inquest docket was initially opened.
“After thorough investigations and further probing by the investigating officer, suicide was ruled out,” Naidu said.
The boyfriend was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.
He will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
