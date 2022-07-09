×

News

Speaker wants parliament kept in the loop on energy crisis interventions

By TimesLIVE - 09 July 2022
National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Image: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deaan Vivier

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wants deputy president David Mabuza to ensure parliament is kept abreast of energy crisis interventions.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Saturday Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to Mabuza after receiving letters from DA, EFF and United Democratic Party leaders asking that she call back the house to debate and find solutions to increasing petrol prices and power cuts.

“This is despite the National Assembly having had two debates — in March and May — on the effects of the energy crisis on citizens and businesses,” said Mothapo.

“The speaker raised concern that power outages imposed untold hardships on the citizens of our country and hamstrung businesses and production.”

Mothapo said Mapisa-Nqakula has also written to the house chairperson for committees, oversight and ICT Cedric Frolick, requesting the oversight committees prioritise matters of national concern, including load-shedding and petrol price hikes, and, where applicable, report to the house.

TimesLIVE

