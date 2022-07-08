The justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster is on Friday giving an update on the events of July 2021.
South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 and 17 2021. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.
On August 5 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of an expert panel to review SA’s response to the unrest. The panel was required to review the country's preparedness and shortcomings in responding to the unrest.
The media briefing will amongst other things provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations by the panel, as well as criminal cases and economic impact on livelihoods, emanating from the failed insurrection.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Justice cluster reports on progress since July 2021 unrest
The justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster is on Friday giving an update on the events of July 2021.
South Africa experienced violent civil unrest, mainly in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, between July 8 and 17 2021. The unrest was characterised by social media mobilisation leading to looting, destruction of property and the disruption of economic activity.
On August 5 2021, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the appointment of an expert panel to review SA’s response to the unrest. The panel was required to review the country's preparedness and shortcomings in responding to the unrest.
The media briefing will amongst other things provide progress on the implementation of the recommendations by the panel, as well as criminal cases and economic impact on livelihoods, emanating from the failed insurrection.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
World