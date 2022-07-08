Timothy Valley kids take to the field this holiday
Finnis Street mini-athletics programme gives children hope for the future
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 08 July 2022
The once ultra-modern sports centre in Finnis Street in Gqeberha’s northern areas might have been badly vandalised, but this has not stopped sports lovers from using the fields for development.
An example of this is the mini-athletics programme held on Wednesdays, driven by community organisation Hope For The Future and all-round do-gooder Derrick Hoshe...
Timothy Valley kids take to the field this holiday
Finnis Street mini-athletics programme gives children hope for the future
The once ultra-modern sports centre in Finnis Street in Gqeberha’s northern areas might have been badly vandalised, but this has not stopped sports lovers from using the fields for development.
An example of this is the mini-athletics programme held on Wednesdays, driven by community organisation Hope For The Future and all-round do-gooder Derrick Hoshe...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
World
Politics