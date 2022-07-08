Suspects to appear in court for fraud totalling R1.2m

In a previous version of this article, we incorrectly stated that the accused were directors of Keypak. We apologise for any harm caused
Four people have been summoned by the Hawks to appear in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court later in July on allegations of fraud.
It is alleged the accused, aged between 35 and 64, claimed from Keypak Pty Ltd for services that were never rendered.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, it is alleged that between April 20 2018 and April 26 2018, the credit controller of Keypak received emails purported to be from the managers of Keypak Pty Ltd.
“The credit controller is reported to have paid the emailed claims believing to be the instruction from her employers that is Keypak.
“On balancing the books, Keypak identified the discrepancies and the complaint was lodged with the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team,” Mgolodela said.
Investigations by the Hawks ensued.
Keypak was discovered to have been defrauded of more than R1.2m due to alleged fraudulent payment instructions.
The suspects were served with a summons on Thursday to make their first court appearance on July 29.
The investigation team was lauded by the provincial head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, for its investigative work.
