Police in KwaNobuhle are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after two police officers were injured when their vehicle overturned on Thursday afternoon.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, members of the Kariega K9 unit formed part of a group of police officers monitoring a vigil in Bantom Street, KwaNobuhle, for an alleged gangster who recently died.
“The K9 vehicle was following a motorcade procession at about 4.50pm when the officers heard shots.
“The police members immediately proceeded towards a blue Volkswagen Golf, from which they suspected the shots had emanated.
“While heading towards the vehicle, the police vehicle overturned,” Naidu said.
She said the two police members inside had been injured and had been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Officers injured as police vehicle overturns
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
