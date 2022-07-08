NSPCA continues fight for ban on exporting live sheep by sea
By Tshepiso Mametela - 08 July 2022
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) says it will continue its fight against the exporting of live sheep from the Eastern Cape to Middle Eastern countries.
It is a battle the council has been fighting since 2020, when it first lodged its court action against 11 defendants, including the department of rural development and agrarian reform...
