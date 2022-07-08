×

News

Multi-vehicle crash kills two on N2 near Kinkelbos

By Herald Reporter - 08 July 2022
Two of the people involved in the collision were injured and are in hospital in a serious but stable condition
A head-on collision on the N2 between Colchester and Kinkelbos, involving a truck and two light motor vehicles, claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others on Thursday night.

Gardmed road operations manager Eugene Muller said their paramedics had treated the injured people at the scene at 6.25pm, transporting two of them to  hospital in a serious but stable condition.

“Two people died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured in the accident.”

Muller said a motorist in a Mazda Midge had reportedly overtaken another vehicle or driven on the wrong side of the road.

“The truck hit the car head-on and crashed into the bakkie,” Muller said.

Police spokesperson warrant officer Majola Nkohli said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

“Police responded to an accident scene on the N2 near Kinkelbos at 6.30pm,” Nkohli said.

“The two occupants in a blue Mazda succumbed to their injuries.

“Police are identifying the two deceased people and tracing their families.”

