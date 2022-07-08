Gqeberha’s star cricket all-rounder Marizanne Kapp shares how she went about compiling her record-breaking 150 for the Proteas against England in their recently drawn Test match.
She also speaks about how the Women’s Big Bash in Australia and The Hundred in England have further helped develop her game and the desire to win a World Cup for SA.
LISTEN | Proteas cricket star Kapp has eye on World Cup
Image: GETTY IMAGES
