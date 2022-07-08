Kani brings Nelson Mandela Bay theatre lovers together
Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 08 July 2022
When Dr John Kani walks on stage, a sense of pride fills the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex at the Opera House.
Though he spends much of his time abroad starring in Marvel and Disney blockbusters, he remains a child of New Brighton — and he is proud of it...
Kani brings Nelson Mandela Bay theatre lovers together
When Dr John Kani walks on stage, a sense of pride fills the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex at the Opera House.
Though he spends much of his time abroad starring in Marvel and Disney blockbusters, he remains a child of New Brighton — and he is proud of it...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
World