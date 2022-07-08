Gqeberha police probe double murder

Bethelsdorp detectives have appealed to the community for assistance in their investigation of a double murder in Booysen Park earlier this week.
The bodies of two relatives, Zola Ndayi, 48, and Apiwe Mdunjeni, 17, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in their home in Kenty Street on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 8am a concerned resident had noticed that the door to his neighbour’s house was wide open and had become suspicious.
He called a community leader and an ex-girlfriend of one of the deceased to the house.
“They entered the house and found Ndayi’s body on the floor,” Naidu said.
“They immediately went to the nearest police station and reported the incident.
“Upon arrival police members also discovered Mdunjeni’s body lying on a bed inside the house.
“Both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.
The suspects and the motive are still unknown, but police are investigating two cases of murder.
Anyone with information that could assist the police in tracing the suspects, or with information about the incident, is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Ralton Tarentaal on 082-442-1633.
Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their nearest police station.
All information will be confidential and callers can remain anonymous.
