×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha police probe double murder

By Riaan Marais - 08 July 2022
The bodies of Zola Ndayi, 48, and Apiwe Mdunjeni, 17, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in their home in Kenty Street on Thursday
ASSISTANCE NEEDED: The bodies of Zola Ndayi, 48, and Apiwe Mdunjeni, 17, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in their home in Kenty Street on Thursday
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Bethelsdorp detectives have appealed to the community for assistance in their investigation of a double murder in Booysen Park earlier this week.

The bodies of two relatives, Zola Ndayi, 48, and Apiwe Mdunjeni, 17, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in their home in Kenty Street on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 8am a concerned resident had noticed that the door to his neighbour’s house was wide open and had become suspicious.

He called a community leader and an ex-girlfriend of one of the deceased to the house.

“They entered the house and found Ndayi’s body on the floor,” Naidu said.

“They immediately went to the nearest police station and reported the incident.

“Upon arrival police members also discovered Mdunjeni’s body lying on a bed inside the house.

“Both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Naidu said.

The suspects and the motive are still unknown, but police are investigating two cases of murder.

Anyone with information that could assist the police in tracing the suspects, or with information about the incident, is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Ralton Tarentaal on 082-442-1633.

Alternatively, they can contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or go to their nearest police station.

All information will be confidential and callers can remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read