Garden Route film graduates given opportunity of a lifetime

The lush beauty of the Garden Route will be showcased in five separate films on DStv channel FliekNET.
The films are being produced by local Marius Wannenburg, and six of the iKasi Skills programme graduates in George and surrounds.
Garden Route Media Productions, a local start-up, was recently commissioned to produce the five films.
iKasi Creative Media is based in George.
Founder Lika Berning said they encouraged the youth to stay in their hometowns to nurture their creative talents.
Berning said big production hubs like Cape Town and Johannesburg were flooded with job seekers and young people in rural areas needed to know that opportunities existed in their own communities as well.
She said starting out in a new production company like Garden Route Media for their graduates was a great example of the employment pipeline iKasi Creative offered.
New opportunities were also opening up for their graduates in George for crew members in the audiovisual and digital media industry.
Berning said some of their graduates had started their own production companies, invested in equipment and were creating content for clients such as YouTube.
Garden Route Media Productions is an affiliate company to the Media Box in Johannesburg and is headed up by Wannenburg, who has a keen interest and a heart for developing young talent.
“He has partnered with iKasi since 2018 and is ready to grow his company using youth that come through the iKasi programmes,” Berning said.
“The crew are all young, ambitious and living in the Garden Route.”
Garden Route Media hoped to continue taking iKasi graduates with them as they grew their TV presence.
Some of the actors in the films include Nadia Valvekens of Binnelanders and Alles Malan, and DJ Mouton from Abraham and Noem my Skollie.
The editor of all the films was Carlyle Lodewyk, who hails from Rheenendal, close to Knysna.
“It has been such a fulfilling experience working with young people who started training with us in 2017,” Berning said.
“Working with them now in a professional environment is amazing.”
iKasi graduate Leverne Francis said being on set and working with amazing actors had broadened his understanding and knowledge when it came to the art of acting.
“Each actor showed a different side of how they brought their characters to life and how they prepared for a specific scene.
“Working with them and interacting with them really brought a sense of self-worth to the crew members because we got to see and got to know the actors on a more personal level.
“We don’t see them as characters in a TV show now, we see them as people who are doing an incredible job by keeping us entertained,” Francis said.
The films will be flighted on FliekNET towards the end of 2022.
For more information visit www.ikasimedia.com
HeraldLIVE
Garden Route film graduates given opportunity of a lifetime
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
