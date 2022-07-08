Four Keypack Pty Ltd directors have been summoned to appear in the Gqeberha specialised crime court on July 29 for alleged fraud amounting to R1.2m.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yoliswa Mgolodela said the suspects, aged 35, 36, 46 and 64, had been summoned by Gqeberha’s serious commercial crime investigation team.
“It is reported that during the period April 20 to 26 2018, the credit controller of Keypack received emails purported to be from the managers of Keypack Pty Ltd.
“The credit controller is reported to have paid the emailed claims, believing it to be the instruction from her employers.
“On balancing the books, Keypack identified the discrepancies and the complaint was lodged with the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team.”
Investigations by the Hawks ensued, and Keypack Pty Ltd was discovered to have been defrauded to the value of about R1.2m through the fraudulent payment instructions.
The suspects were subsequently served summons on July 7.
HeraldLIVE
Four to appear in Gqeberha court on R1.2m fraud charge
General Reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Four Keypack Pty Ltd directors have been summoned to appear in the Gqeberha specialised crime court on July 29 for alleged fraud amounting to R1.2m.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yoliswa Mgolodela said the suspects, aged 35, 36, 46 and 64, had been summoned by Gqeberha’s serious commercial crime investigation team.
“It is reported that during the period April 20 to 26 2018, the credit controller of Keypack received emails purported to be from the managers of Keypack Pty Ltd.
“The credit controller is reported to have paid the emailed claims, believing it to be the instruction from her employers.
“On balancing the books, Keypack identified the discrepancies and the complaint was lodged with the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team.”
Investigations by the Hawks ensued, and Keypack Pty Ltd was discovered to have been defrauded to the value of about R1.2m through the fraudulent payment instructions.
The suspects were subsequently served summons on July 7.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
Politics
World