×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fight to bring Rev Faleni back to airwaves

Political parties and religious fraternity want SABC to reinstate popular presenter

Premium
By Yolanda Palezweni - 08 July 2022

Hundreds of thousands of listeners have been left feeling dispirited without the weekly inspiring sermons of the Rev Mzukisi Faleni since he was suspended, and subsequently fired, from his popular Umhlobo Wenene FM show.

This was the message that the EFF members, supported by the PAC and members of the religious fraternity, took to the Eastern Cape SABC offices in Gqeberha on Thursday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read