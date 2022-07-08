Elite cops to probe ANC hits in Nelson Mandela Bay
Provincial unit roped in, while new Bay police boss to prioritise political murders
By Kathryn Kimberley, Siyamtanda Capa and Tshepiso Mametela - 08 July 2022
The investigation into the brazen killings and attempted murders of ANC officials in Nelson Mandela Bay has been escalated to the police’s top brass, with the elite Provincial Organised Crime Unit now hunting those responsible.
Since February, four Eastern Cape ANC members have been killed, while three others narrowly escaped with their lives. ..
