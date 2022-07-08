Beachfront continues to benefit from Boardwalk Mall construction

Tourism along Gqeberha’s beachfront is continuing to benefit from the development of the Boardwalk Mall through hundreds of jobs and a new “Bay playground” to explore.
Once completed on September 22, the R500m mall is expected to create 1,500 permanent jobs as residents stream into the complex to peruse the plethora of retail, restaurant and entertainment facilities.
Boardwalk Mall GM Solomzi Nqweni said once completed, he anticipated the 23,000m² Boardwalk precinct becoming a tourism node for SA, competing with the likes of Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront.
“Developers Flanagan & Gerard have been working on this project for many years, so we were interested to see how the public would react when they saw what we have created, Nqweni said.
“Comments have been overwhelmingly positive and have made all the hard work worth it.
“Our tenants have had their hands full coping with the demand and it has been encouraging to see how the busyness of the mall has converted into some solid trade for our tenants.”
During the 16-month construction phase 1,146 workers were employed and after the opening of phase one in March about 30 stores have already opened across 6,000m² of completed construction.
Among those employed during the initial stages is Joe Slovo resident Zibele Sabisa, 32, who started working at the mall in March as a security guard, after being unemployed for three years.
“This job came as the answer to my prayers,” the father of one said.
“The experience has been out of this world. I love meeting new people and just being here is quite humbling.”
Nqweni said a lot more employment opportunities would also be available once some of the other anchor tenants moved into the facility.
“We know the Summerstrand and Humewood communities have been asking for some big brands like Woolworths and Dis-Chem on their doorstep, and we will soon be answering that call along with Checkers, Pick n Pay, Clicks, Sportscene, Totalsports, Lovisa, Doppio Zero and @Home opening in Phase two.”
“All of Boardwalk’s different elements contribute to adding value to our customers’ experience.
“We have a very strong relationship with all teams on site and Gqeberha can expect to see events from concerts to live sports in the precinct.”
Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World GM Tati Tsunke said the casino had already seen a 20% increase in foot traffic since March.
Construction of the mall began in May 2021.
HeraldLIVE
Beachfront continues to benefit from Boardwalk Mall construction
Image: SUPPLIED
