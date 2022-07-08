Alleged gangster asks to be acquitted due to ‘lack of evidence’
Premium
By Devon Koen - 08 July 2022
One of two alleged members of the Satan Defenders gang, accused of murder and the attempted murder of a four-month-old baby boy, brought an application to the Gqeberha high court on Thursday asking for the case against him to be withdrawn.
Represented by defence attorney Nash Vandayar, Charl White brought the application at the close of the state’s case, claiming that various inconsistencies from witnesses and a lack of evidence showed there was no case for him to answer...
