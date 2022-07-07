ANC holds on to Ward 43 in Nelson Mandela Bay by-election

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has retained control of Ward 43.

Mandlakazi Mabuda is the new ward councillor after the hotly contested by-election on Wednesday.

She replaces ANC councillor Andile Andries, who was killed alongside his assistant, Luyolo Keso, in May.

Preliminary results indicate that the ANC received 69,4% of the votes, followed by the EFF which received 16,7%.

ActionSA, which fielded its first ward candidate in the Eastern Cape, received 8%, the UDM 3,7%, Azapo 0,7%, AIM 0,2%, and the United Front 1,7%.

On Thursday, Mabuda said that while Andries’s death had scared her, she believed the ANC would ensure she was safe.

“The ward belonged to the ANC before and we [had] no worries at all. We know that people in the ward love the ANC,” Mabuda said.

