ANC holds on to Ward 43 in Nelson Mandela Bay by-election
The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has retained control of Ward 43.
Mandlakazi Mabuda is the new ward councillor after the hotly contested by-election on Wednesday.
She replaces ANC councillor Andile Andries, who was killed alongside his assistant, Luyolo Keso, in May.
Preliminary results indicate that the ANC received 69,4% of the votes, followed by the EFF which received 16,7%.
ActionSA, which fielded its first ward candidate in the Eastern Cape, received 8%, the UDM 3,7%, Azapo 0,7%, AIM 0,2%, and the United Front 1,7%.
On Thursday, Mabuda said that while Andries’s death had scared her, she believed the ANC would ensure she was safe.
“The ward belonged to the ANC before and we [had] no worries at all. We know that people in the ward love the ANC,” Mabuda said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.