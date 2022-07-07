×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Africa CDC signs MOU with Pfizer for Covid-19 pill Paxlovid

By Reuters - 07 July 2022
The memorandum of understanding will allow African countries to access Paxlovid at cost.
The memorandum of understanding will allow African countries to access Paxlovid at cost.
Image: Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS

Africa's top public health body has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pfizer for the continent to receive the Paxlovid pill to treat Covid-19, it said on Thursday.

Data from a mid- to late-stage study in November showed the antiviral medication was nearly 90% effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, compared with a placebo, in adults at high risk of severe illness.

“We have signed the MOU with Pfizer and we are going to be able to make that particular treatment available to African countries,” said Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Ouma said the memorandum of understanding (MOU) would allow African countries to access Paxlovid at cost.

The Africa CDC, an agency of the 55-member AU, said in March the MOU was ready, but needed to be cleared by its legal office.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read