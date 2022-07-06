×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | East London tavern tragedy victims laid to rest

By TIMESLIVE - 06 July 2022

Mourners have gathered in Scenery Park, East London for the mass funeral for 21 teenagers who died in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy on June 26.

The tavern has since been shut down.

At least 17 patrons — almost all underage — died in mysterious circumstances at the venue. Others were taken to hospital, where four more died.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be established.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read