Stop pointing fingers and work together — water minister Mchunu

‘Co-operation between all role players needed to solve water crisis’

By Riaan Marais

There is no time for shifting blame or passing the buck — the water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay is everyone’s responsibility.



This was the bottom line water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu delivered during his sight visit to the Churchill Dam on Tuesday, saying it will take the co-operation of municipal and national officials to come up with solutions to extend, or avoid, day zero...