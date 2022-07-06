WATCH | Gqeberha woman’s body finally repatriated from China
Relieved family can now go ahead with funeral arrangement after 11-week wait
Nearly three months after a Motherwell woman was found dead in her flat in Shanghai, China, her family finally received her body on Tuesday.
Since the news of her death on April 18, it has been an unsettling 11 weeks for Nomaqocwa Blackie’s family struggling to have her body repatriated. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.