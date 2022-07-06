WATCH | Gqeberha woman’s body finally repatriated from China

Relieved family can now go ahead with funeral arrangement after 11-week wait

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

Nearly three months after a Motherwell woman was found dead in her flat in Shanghai, China, her family finally received her body on Tuesday.



Since the news of her death on April 18, it has been an unsettling 11 weeks for Nomaqocwa Blackie’s family struggling to have her body repatriated. ..