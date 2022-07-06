Mrs Port Elizabeth restores confidence in cancer survivors — permanently
When Suzanne Wylde was young, she dreamed of changing the world by helping young offenders with legal representation.
Though she never practised in the field after completing her LLB, the Gqeberha businesswoman is still changing lives by restoring the confidence and dignity of breast cancer survivors through reconstructive tattoos...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.