‘Minor public works’ department answer to Nelson Mandela Bay’s SMME conflicts, vandalism?
A proposal has been made for a “minor public works” department to be established within the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to tackle the city’s vandalism scourge.
Role players believe this will also resolve the standoff between the municipality and small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs)...
