News

LISTEN | Numsa members accept Eskom’s 7% increase offer

By TimesLIVE - 06 July 2022
Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim. The union accepted a 7% wage offer from Eskom.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said on Tuesday it had received a mandate from its members to accept Eskom’s wage proposal.

Listen:

Numsa said the agreement would  apply from July 1 2022 until June 30 2023 to all permanent bargaining unit employees employed at Eskom.

“The salary increase is 7% across the board.

“Eskom agrees to reinstate the changes to conditions of service, which existed as at June 30 2021, with effect from July 1 2022,” Numsa said.

It said the housing allowance would increase by R400 for the period July 1 2022 to June 30 2023.

“As Numsa, we are pleased to have finally resolved this round of wage talks, particularly given the difficult circumstances that we faced. The conditions of service which were unilaterally withdrawn, and which caused so much pain to our members, have been restored. We have also secured an improvement from last year, after Eskom imposed 1.5%,” Numsa said.

TimesLIVE

