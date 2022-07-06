×

News

Humansdorp man to serve 14 years for rape of teenager

By Devon Koen - 06 July 2022

A Humansdorp man has been sentenced to an effective 14 years’ imprisonment for the rape and sexual grooming of his ex-girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

Contradictions in documented evidence and the testimony of the 17-year-old girl resulted in the man, 58, being acquitted on several additional charges related to the sexual encounters...

