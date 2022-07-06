Groundbreaking East Cape medical technology gets WHO recognition

By Tshepiso Mametela -

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised a group of doctors, engineers and 3D printing experts from East London for their innovative approach to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.



The group launched an all-in-one positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) mechanism, the Oxygen Efficient Respiratory Airway (OxERA) mask, at the height of the pandemic in SA...