Gqeberha man nearly burned to death in lovers’ quarrel

Girlfriend on the run after allegedly dragging boyfriend into flaming house

Premium By Yolanda Palezweni -

A Nelson Mandela Bay woman is believed to be on the run after allegedly dragging her partially disabled boyfriend into a house she set fire to and leaving him among the flames.



Neighbours in Kwazakhele eventually came to his rescue during the early hours of Monday, breaking windows to help him escape...